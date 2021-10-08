Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 226 ($2.95).

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 207.17 ($2.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241.60 ($3.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

