Trollcoin (TROLL) Market Cap Tops $1.65 Million

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 71.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and $235.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 96.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,370.26 or 0.99844828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00064912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004759 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.23 or 0.00528764 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004662 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.