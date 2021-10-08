Truist Boosts Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target to $54.00

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its price target upped by Truist from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

REPX stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate acquired 41,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. purchased 12,818 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $217,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 109,940 shares of company stock worth $2,348,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

