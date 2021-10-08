Truist Financial (TFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

