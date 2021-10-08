Truist Securities Raises Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $29.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VNOM. Truist increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.30.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 2.80. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.