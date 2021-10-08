Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 404,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.8 days.

Shares of TSGTF stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tsingtao Brewery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.