Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil stock remained flat at $$0.74 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.