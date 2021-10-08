Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Up 17.4% in September

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $10.95 on Friday. Twin Disc has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

