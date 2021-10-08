Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.12. Twitter posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,677 shares of company stock worth $6,399,508. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 136.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

