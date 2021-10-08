Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 238.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,231,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,277,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.46.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL stock opened at $470.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

