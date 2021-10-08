UBS Group Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $172.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.76. The stock has a market cap of $216.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

