UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

