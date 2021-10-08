UBS Group Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.50 ($48.82).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

