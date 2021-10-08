UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 4,200” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,470.77 ($71.48).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,950.50 ($64.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market cap of £61.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,329.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,757.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

