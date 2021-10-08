UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 341,822 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

