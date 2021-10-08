UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $219,890.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $101.15 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $102.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

