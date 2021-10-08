UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

