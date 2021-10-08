United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

UCBI opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

