United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.
Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,375 shares of company stock worth $4,127,841. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
