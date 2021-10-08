United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,375 shares of company stock worth $4,127,841. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

