United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UUGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

United Utilities Group stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.49.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

