UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Banco de Sabadell S.A’s 4th Largest Position

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 80.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,596 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.22. 66,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,274. The company has a market capitalization of $383.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

