UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $61,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $406.42. The company had a trading volume of 72,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $383.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.13.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

