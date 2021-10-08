Universal Display’s (OLED) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has a $285.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED opened at $170.05 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.55 and a 200 day moving average of $212.66.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.