US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $34,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

ECOL opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $975.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

