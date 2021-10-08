US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get US Ecology alerts:

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $30.95 on Monday. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $975.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.