USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.65

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.65 and traded as high as $16.92. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 154,837 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 2.18.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $156.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -954.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

