Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts comprises approximately 0.9% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,958,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,634,000 after acquiring an additional 58,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $104,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTN traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.44. 1,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,106. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.34 and a fifty-two week high of $353.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 110.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

