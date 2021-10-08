Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 978,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 17.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 44.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.