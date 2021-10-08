VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 129,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,619,473 shares.The stock last traded at $41.02 and had previously closed at $40.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

