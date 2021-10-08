Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.85 and last traded at $77.64. Approximately 225,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 276,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $79.23.

