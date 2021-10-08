Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 697,882 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $4,369,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,902,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,676,000 after acquiring an additional 597,563 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 733.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 643,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after acquiring an additional 565,880 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 117,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $53.35 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.