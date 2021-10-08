Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $4,020,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after buying an additional 1,054,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

EOG Resources stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

