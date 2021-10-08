Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.46 Billion Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of CBRE Group worth $4,458,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,634,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CBRE Group by 280.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 54,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 224,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 94.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 34,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $2,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

