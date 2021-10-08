Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.49 Billion Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,222,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.75% of SBA Communications worth $5,488,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

SBA Communications stock opened at $337.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.68. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

