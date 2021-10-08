Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.15% of Illinois Tool Works worth $5,737,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 298.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.88.

NYSE ITW opened at $215.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.29 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

