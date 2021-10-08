Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 628,686 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.70% of DocuSign worth $4,739,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 168.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after acquiring an additional 994,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $267.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,951,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

