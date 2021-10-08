Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 159,126 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,309,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $5,003,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,403,000 after acquiring an additional 298,794 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,720,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,322,000 after acquiring an additional 236,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $1,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,263,788.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,142.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,014,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

