Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,602,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $5,352,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

COF stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

