Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.36

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.36 and last traded at $61.36, with a volume of 1051339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

