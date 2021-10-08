Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Trading 3% Higher

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.93 and last traded at $63.80. 5,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,080,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,634 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,470 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 214.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after buying an additional 272,919 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

