Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $62.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

VEC stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.92 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,413,000 after buying an additional 64,084 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 5,244.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 941,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vectrus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,996,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vectrus by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,145,000 after buying an additional 232,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vectrus by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,638,000 after buying an additional 45,441 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

