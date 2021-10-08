Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Financial Comparison

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vectura Group and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectura Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 390.80%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vectura Group and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectura Group $244.76 million 5.57 $157.16 million $0.26 8.67 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 20.64 -$16.20 million ($0.40) -4.08

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vectura Group and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -63.32% -37.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vectura Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist. The company was founded by Carl Aslan Jason Morton Firth, Mark McHale, and Jeffrey Tomlinson in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

