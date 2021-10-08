Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 679,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,348 shares of company stock worth $6,094,708. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.90. 1,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

