Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Veoneer alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Veoneer from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Danske downgraded Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Veoneer to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veoneer (VNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.