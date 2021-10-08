Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Verra Mobility in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

VRRM opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $17,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.