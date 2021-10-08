Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.52 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.55 ($0.05). Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 115,829 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £8.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

