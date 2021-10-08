Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,194 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average is $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.