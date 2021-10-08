Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 23,830 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 25.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

