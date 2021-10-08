Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

