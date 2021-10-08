Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,451 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Chubb by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $178.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.74 and a 200 day moving average of $170.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $116.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

